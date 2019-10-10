The CEO of Africa Integras, Andrea Pizziconi has alleged that in all her dealings with the University of Ghana, it was Prof Oduro Owusu who made her most uncomfortable.

She claimed that Prof Oduro Owusu declined to work with her to save the Africa Integras project on the basis that she was “far too pretty to worry my little head about the project”.

But the Vice Chancellor on Thursday, October 10, 2019 pleaded with the general public to refute the sexual harassment accusation made against him.

He said Ms Pizziconi is “desperate” and “bitter” because he renegotiated her company’s contract with the University of Ghana.

“The last time she said she wanted to meet me one-on-one, I called the Registrar to join the meeting but when she realised that I was coming with others, she didn’t like that idea. I have never been in a secluded area with her – either in my house, office or hotel; never.”

“The simple thing I will say is that her accusations against me are untrue.”

Professor Oduro Owusu added that he has a beautiful wife at home and will not go behind his wife in any way.

He also said he will avail himself to the University’s Council for investigations into this matter.

“I am a law-abiding person, especially when I know I have done no wrong. It is up to her to prove her claims.”