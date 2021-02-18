In January 2020, a video leaked online revealed the National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah spending some romantic moments with his girlfriend.

In the video, the security expert said some words to his side lover while on a National duty outside the country.

The side chic, who is believed to have recorded the video, does not show her face but kept instructing the minister to show his face and what he was wearing.

The leaked video since surfacing on the internet has triggered various reactions from Ghanaians with some calling on him to resign.

After a year of the leaked video, the lady, Chantelle Kudjawu has been mentioned in a lawsuit filed by the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

In a suit against Mrs. Gloria Arhin, Chantelle Kudjawu said a leaked video call involving her and Kan-Dapaah has been misused by Eugene Arhin's wife to make a defamatory claim against her.

The private investigator of more than 10 years, made reference to the leaked video call, which went viral on social media in early January 2020 and said Mrs. Arhin read wrong meanings into it by using the same as her basis for defaming her in her divorce suit.

Chantelle Kudjawu averred in her suit against Mrs. Arhin that "the public is not aware of the circumstances surrounding" the leaked video call, adding that "the defendant has taken advantage of this misrepresentation to damage" her "reputation publicly and globally."

She further averred that she has also "never had an amorous relationship with Mr. Kan-Dapaah", adding that she has "met Mr. Kan-Dapaah only once in her life, with all other interactions being held purely on phone."

Below is the full lawsuit attached: