The ex-president prayed for "greater wisdom" for the new overlord of Dagbon as he bigns his reign.

Expressing his happiness and external gratefulness to Allah for peace in Dagbon following the selection of a Yaa-Naa, he lauded the efforts of "successive governments for this day."

"Working together, the Eminent Chiefs appointed to help resolve the very challenging Dagbon chieftaincy dispute, the Andani and Abudu Royal Families and the people of Ghana, this major success has been achieved and we have a new Yaa-Naa," he said.

"Congratulations to the two royal families and the Eminent Chiefs led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II," he added.

Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama, until his selected as the new Yaa-Naa by the custodians of Dagbon tradition, was the Savelugu Chief.

The selection of the new Yaa-Naa follows the completion of the funerals of Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Naa-Yaa Yakubu Andani II respectively.

Abubakari Mahama was contesting with three others including the regent of Dagbon, Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, and Tampion Lana.

His selection was in line with the customs and traditions with respect to the succession to the kingship of Dagbon.

The decision of the Traditional Selection Committee is also in line with the Dagbon constitution of 1930 and the Supreme Court decision of December 1986.

The Supreme Court in 1986 ordered that only occupants of skins of Mion, Karaga and Savelugu are eligible to contest for the Kingship of Dagbon.

Below is Mahama's full statement

