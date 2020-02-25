He said, although there’s still a lot of work to be done, the country is currently on the right track to development.

According to him, Ghana’s economy looked gloomy when he took over power, but it has seen a major uplift in the last three years.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with NPP executives

The President said this when he addressed some Ghanaians in Oslo, Norway as part of his working visit to the Scandinavian country.

“There’s a lot of work we still need to do to bring Ghana up to where we want to be. I’m not going to say we've created in these three years in Ghana paradise, it’s a lie, I’ll never make that claim…” Nana Addo said.

The President further stated that his government has done enough to restore investor confidence in Ghana’s economy.

He said the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has managed the economy far better than the erstwhile John Mahama administration ever did.

“And to give you an idea of what is happening between 2017 and 2020, in 2016, when the Mahama government went to the market looking for bond money, they went and received the equivalent amount of money at 9.75 percent as the rate of the coupon but the one that we've just issued is 6.35 percent to give you a clear idea of the difference and a sense of confidence that the market has in the manner in which we are managing the economy,” President Akufo-Addo added.

He went ahead to urge all Ghanaians to vote massively for him in the December polls in order to enable him continue with his good works.