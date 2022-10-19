IGP engages traders in Accra Central over strike on worsening economic conditions

Dr. Dampare also used the occasion to assure members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association that they will be provided with adequate security during their protests.

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have closed shops within the capital, Accra on Wednesday to protest the prevailing harsh economic conditions of the country.

The protest is intended to push government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate, and soaring inflation.

In a press briefing after a three-hour meeting with some members of the Council of State ahead of the protest, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the resolve to close shops was a distress call to the nation.

According to Dr. Joseph Obeng, the nation cannot continuously blame the economic problems on the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 which had no end in sight.

“Our immediate neighbours in this global village are Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso. If they have not been consumed by these global phenomena, then, there is something fundamentally wrong with our economy.”

“Government should adopt other alternative currencies like the Chinese Yuan to reduce the pressure on the Dollar, especially. There should be the immediate implementation of the road map set out to flush out all illegal foreigners in the retail trade sector,” said Dr Obeng.