He said the Region will get its fair share of developmental projects across the country.

Nana Addo disclosed this at Manhyia Palace when he joined Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to celebrate the first Akwasidae of the year.

He said: “I’m here to thank Otumfuo and the people of Asante for your massive vote and support for me and the NPP party. The four more years you’ll have your share of development but the most important thing is unity.

“What the election thought us is that Ghanaians want NPP and NDC to work together especially in parliament and that is what I want us to do to move the country forward,” he added.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP have announced a 5-member team to speak on the election petition.

The five-member spokespersons are Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament, Ofoase Ayirebi, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, National Communications Director, NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer, NPP, Fati Abubakar – Deputy Communications Director, Presidency and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante – Legal Committee Member.

According to a statement signed by the Legal Directorate for the President, Frank Davies, the media should contact the above named persons for all information concerning the petition