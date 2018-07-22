Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IMANI boss mulls legal action against Midland Savings and Loans


Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings and Loans over assault

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's news analysis programme "The Big Issue" on Saturday, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said the police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, was acting on the orders of the bank and therefore must be held liable for the assault.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The boss of policy think tank IMANI Africa is considering legal action Midland Savings and Loans Limited after a police officer assault a woman carrying a three-month old baby.

READ MORE: Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's news analysis programme "The Big Issue" on Saturday, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said the police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, was acting on the orders of the bank and therefore must be held liable for the assault.

The incident is said to have happened at the Shiashie branch of the financial institution in Accra where the victim, Patience Osafo, had gone to withdraw her savings.

Mr Cudjoe said he wants the victim to be "properly compensated."

He said: "Now that the bank has said they are investigating the matter, it shouldn’t actually end there.

"I’m likely to talk to a few lawyers to sue the bank so that the bank will pay substantial damages so that the lady is properly compensated…"

READ MORE:  GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall

"I don’t think the best thing to do is to ask the police or any security guard to walk the woman out. The policeman was acting on instruction,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Police: Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint
Police Service: Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says Police Service Abusive police officer could be dismissed- Interior Minister says
Tragedy: Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers Tragedy Mobile money operator gunned down by robbers
Police Assault: Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall Police Assault Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of woman at banking hall
Tragedy: Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver Tragedy Police officer accidentally kills bullion driver
Frederick Amanor: Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Better Policies: Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo Better Policies Ghanaians shouldn’t be poor with honest leaders- Nana Addo
Budget Review: Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000 Budget Review Gov’t imposes 35% tax on income earners above GHS10,000
Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe



Top Articles

1 Video Uniformed Policeman beats nursing motherbullet
2 Abusive Police Here is the Police officer who beat up the nursing motherbullet
3 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
4 Chaos Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasibullet
5 Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while...bullet
6 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police...bullet
7 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
8 Confusion Zongo youth clash with Police in Kumasi over...bullet
9 Murder Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Amanfrobullet
10 Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted...bullet

Related Articles

Frederick Amanor Forgive "our son"- Police officer’s family begs Ghanaians
Midland Savings and Loans Limited GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall
Police Assault OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited
Manso Nkwanta Killing Government sets up committee to investigate killing of 7 Zongo youth
Police Assault Police investigating staff of Midland Savings and Loans Limited over assault on woman
Cover up? Midland Savings and Loans knew about assault?
Midland Savings and Loans Assault Bank staff were laughing while I was assaulted- woman recounts
Police Brutality Meet the police officer who assaulted the nursing mother
Midland Savings and Loans Assault "We will never do this in Nigeria"- how police in Nigeria reacted to assault on woman

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Courts In Ghana Kasoa Magistrate uses chamber pot; no...bullet

Local

Police Brutality Ghanaians donate GHC12,000 to woman brutalized by police officer
In Kasoa Robbers rape, kill hairdresser
Midland Savings and Loans Limited GBA 'appalled' by assault on Patience Osafo at banking hall
Police Assault OccupyGhana condemns assault of woman at Midland Savings and Loans Limited