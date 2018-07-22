news

The boss of policy think tank IMANI Africa is considering legal action Midland Savings and Loans Limited after a police officer assault a woman carrying a three-month old baby.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM's news analysis programme "The Big Issue" on Saturday, Mr Franklin Cudjoe said the police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor, was acting on the orders of the bank and therefore must be held liable for the assault.

The incident is said to have happened at the Shiashie branch of the financial institution in Accra where the victim, Patience Osafo, had gone to withdraw her savings.

Mr Cudjoe said he wants the victim to be "properly compensated."

He said: "Now that the bank has said they are investigating the matter, it shouldn’t actually end there.

"I’m likely to talk to a few lawyers to sue the bank so that the bank will pay substantial damages so that the lady is properly compensated…"

"I don’t think the best thing to do is to ask the police or any security guard to walk the woman out. The policeman was acting on instruction,” he said.