As of Saturday, August 1, 2020, five clear days to the end of the ongoing mass registration exercise, 15,117,438 people had been registered.

IMANI was one of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) biggest critics on the compilation of a new voters register ahead of the 2020 polls.

READ ALSO: Register for voter ID to protect Free SHS – Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, believes the number of registrants point to the fact that the existing electoral roll was not bloated, as claimed by the EC.

Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

He projected that by the end of the exercise, approximately 16.7 million will have been registered.

According to him, but for the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 18 million Ghanaians would have registered at the end of the exercise.

“When you look at the numbers and the rate of increase, there is absolutely no evidence or whatsoever that, there is some sudden, abrupt, unexpected, inexplicable events leading to an inflation situation. Absolutely not,” Bright Simons said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“If you do a thread, you will realize that the rate of increase in the register has been pretty consistent. What is about those trends that suggest that at some material moments there were some attempts to inflate the numbers?”

The ongoing voter registration exercise will come to an end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.