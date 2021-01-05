John Boadu said the NDC has no chance of annexing the Speaker and First Deputy Speaker positions in the next Parliament.

He warned that should the NDC continue to contest, the only independent candidate in Parliament will assume the role of Second Deputy Speaker.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

“There is no way that we are going to lose the Speakership; we will win the First Speaker, the first deputy speaker. And per what the constitution dictates, we cannot have one party having all the three speakership position. So by that, the third one can go,” Mr. Boadu said at a press conference on Monday, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“But even with that, if they do not cooperate, we may have a situation where the only independent candidate becomes the Second Deputy Speaker.”

“So I think it is in the interest of all of us to cooperate and not to put on a needless contest in order for us to all come together and work together for the cohesion that we need.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, John Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the NPP and NDC are deadlocked on 137 parliamentary seats apiece, while one seat is held by an independent candidate.

The NDC, though, is contesting the results of the election and continues to hold that they won the majority in Parliament.

Reports circulating in the media suggest the party is even planning of selecting Alban Bagbin to be the next Speaker of Parliament, despite the NPP announcing its retention of Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye for the slot.