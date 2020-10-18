The actor cum politician is seeking to become the constituency’s Member of Parliament (MP) on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s campaign in the constituency, Dumelo said he will also donate half of his salary to the constituency if he becomes MP.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

“When I enter Parliament, I’ve give half of my salary to Ayawaso West Wuogon. The first thing I’ll do with that 50% [of my salary] is to establish a football team in Aywaso West Wuogon,” he said.

“We are tired of playing gala every time. It’s time to create the West Wuogon football club so that the footballers here can also get the opportunity to play in the Premier League and also go abroad.”

Meanwhile, the National Communications Officer of the NDC also questioned incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan’s suitability as a legislator.

Sammy Gyamfi said the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency deserves a better legislator than someone who cannot speak in Parliament.

He went ahead to mock the incumbent MP, saying her fellow lawmakers refer to her as “Honourable yeah-yeah” due to her inactivity in the House.

Has she ever spoken since going to Parliament? Your MP is now called Honourable Yeah-yeah in Parliament,” he said.

“She has never spoken in Parliament. Have you ever seen her on TV? Have you ever heard her speaking Twi or Ga or even English? She’s called “Yeah-yeah” because she doesn’t speak in Parliament.

“She only responds “yeah-yeah” to everything, whether good or bad,” Mr. Gyamfi added.