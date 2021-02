The award-winning actor shared chocolates to students at the hostels on campus to mark the day which is known as "National Chocolate Day" in Ghana.

Mr. Dumelo, who lost the parliamentary elections at Ayawaso West Wuogon during the 2020 general elections also shared some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to students.

Beneficiaries of this gesture are mainly residents at the Jean Nelson Hall and the Mensah Sarbah Hall (Annex A).

