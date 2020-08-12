The noted that he and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang want to serve as good role models to the upcoming generation.

Mahama said this when he introduced Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the Christian Council on Wednesday.

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

He said his running mate has already been subjected to unprovoked attacks, but assured that they will both not engage in insults and name-calling of opponents.

“Indeed, these unprovoked attacks and insults have already started. But I can assure you and all Ghanaians that Naana Jane and myself will never engage in insults and name-calling of opponents,” Mahama said in his speech.

“Children are watching, listening and copying and it is important we serve as good role models. The book of Philippians assures me that the God who began this mission will bring it to a fruitful conclusion.”

The former President described Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as “a woman of unquestionable integrity, hardworking, and a results-oriented person.”

Mahama further touted her achievements as Education Minister, insisting it was under her tenure that teacher absenteeism reduced drastically from 27% to 7%.

“It was no surprise that for four (4) consecutive years, Ghana took first place in the WASSCE exams, a position we have lost since we left government,” Mahama added.