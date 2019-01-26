Supporters of the former regent of Dagbon say customarily, he was right to have snubbed the programme since he has no official role to play.

It is unclear what his absence means for the peace road map in Dagbon crafted by the Committee of Eminent Chiefs.

However, the Bolin Lana Abdulai Mahamadu was seen seated close to the new Ya-Naa.

The performance of the funerals of the late Yaa Naa Mahamudu Abdulai II and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II paved the way for the enskinment of a new Yaa-Naa.

Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II was outdoored yesterday as the new overlord of Dagbon at a ceremony graced by President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama.

Prior to the investiture of Yaa-Naa Abukaru II, the Kampakuya Naa issued a statement to congratulate him, offering him his support and cooperation.

He said: “I wish to call on all citizens of Dagbon, Ghanaians and well-wishers to join me in congratulating our King, and to offer him our support and cooperation to harness our efforts to find ways of coming together to make the necessary compromises for the development of Dagbon through the creation of more social and economic opportunities for our people.

"We must come together to harness the human and material resources to put Dagbon back on the positive development agenda.

"I want to thank you all for your support during my regency.

"We are particularly grateful to the members of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, the President of Ghana, former Presidents of Ghana and all those who contributed in facilitating the peace process in Dagbon. I salute you, well done and thank you.

I wish the New King – Ndan Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari II, Allah’s blessings and the best of luck in the arduous task of traditional leadership.”