It has reportedly manufactured a 40-feet vehicle which the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana is set to unveil at its 39th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra on December 29, this year.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Akwasi Ofori told the Daily Graphic that the yet-to-be unveiled aeroplane car is testament to the fact that his outfit continues to adopt renovative ways to remain relevant in the face of technology and evolution.

“This vehicle, which comes in the shape of an aeroplane, minus the wings, will further demonstrate the strides the Kantanka Automobile Company is making,“ Akwasi Ofori said.

He revealed that this year’s exhibition themed “Enhancing Sustainable Technology, Organic Agriculture and Culture, the Pathway to Development” would have the presence of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Liberia President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, and the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

Contrary to the view that Ghana is lagging in terms of Technology, Akwasi Ofori believed that the country has capable hands, adding that support is all that is required.

“We need to come up with solutions that will support the development of our country in terms of technology,” he said.