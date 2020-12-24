According to the controversial lawmaker, former President Mahama and Asiedu Nketia are the brains behind the fires that have gutted certain markets across the country.

Parts of the Koforidua, Kantamanto, Odawna, Asankragwa, and, lately, Kaneshie have been gutted by fire in December alone and suspicions are rife that they might be arson attacks.

Reacting to the developments on his Net2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong didn’t only threaten to burn former President Mahama and Asiedu Nketia’s houses but also vowed to burn the former president alive before proceeding to hurl insults at him.

He also warned the former National Security Coordinator Gbevlo Lartey’s house located at East Legon if he misbehaves.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has secured the permission of the Speaker of Parliament to interrogate the Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini over his call on former President John Mahama to form a parallel government.

The CID wrote to the Speaker of Parliament for permission to interrogate the MP as required by law.

“It would be appreciated if you could release the aforementioned Member of Parliament to report to Director Operations CID at the CID headquarters on Thursday 24/12/2020 at 1000hours to assist investigations,” the CID’s letter to Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye reads in part.

In response to the letter, the Speaker, through the legal services directorate of the house asked Mr. Fuseini, the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister to make himself available to the CID for questioning.

A letter dated December 23, 2020, and address to the lawmaker said “Mr. Speaker having regard to the limitations of article 117 and 118 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic, and noting the fact that the house is currently adjourned sine die, has asked that you make yourself available for the interaction with the Ghana Police on 24th December 2020 at 10 am at the CID headquarters, 2nd floor, room 2.”

It would be recalled that Mr. Fuseini made the comments in question during a TV discussion following the NDC’s rejection of the results of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary polls, describing the election as flawed and fictionalised.

He defended the comment even as critics thought it was unbecoming of a lawmaker and lawyer of so many years standing.