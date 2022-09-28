You can’t rule Ghana with your empty heads, beards – KT Hammond slams youth for booing Akufo-Addo

Speaking during an interview on Joy News, the lawmaker said most Ghanaian youths don’t know anything about governance and are blockheaded.

“We don’t live in a country and do that. Let’s be humble. Whatever we do, the president is the executive head of this country. When he came, he didn’t say anything. It wasn’t even a political platform.

“He only said the event has brought the attention of the world on Ghana and the youth started booing at him. We will always tell the youth to be humble. When a matter comes up, we say we are going to consult elders. We don’t say we are coming to consult the youth whose heads are like coconut.

Pulse Ghana

“We consult the elderly on matters because they are wise. But because of politics, we do anything with the elderly. Let it even be a political platform that you can heckle but it wasn’t even a political rally.

“The youth should respect the elderly. We shouldn’t let it be that because of politics we can insult everyone. It’s not possible for the youth to be left to manage the affairs of the country.

“They won’t know how to do it in the first place. You don’t understand. You are galivanting about in this town with beard, nothing is in your heads,” he said in the Twi parlance.

President Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the musical festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.