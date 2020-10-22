The BBC reports that the fire lasted long into the night, destroying parts of the court building.

The perpetrators have been identified as hoodlums who took away goods that had been confiscated by the court.

READ ALSO: ‘Violence cannot be the solution’ – Akufo-Addo finally speaks on happenings in Nigeria

Chaos in some Nigerian states

Several Nigerians have been protesting in recent days and demanding an end to Police brutality in the country.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that the military opened fire on some #EndSARS protestors at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

There was also some chaos in Lagos mainland, where cars and tires were burned in the Surulere suburb.

Meanwhile, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, who doubles as ECOWAS Chair, has called for calm in Nigeria in the wake of protests against police brutality in the country.

In a series of Twitter posts, he said he has already spoken to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on the processes of reform.

Akufo-Addo further expressed his condolence to the victims of clashes, insisting violence is not the answer.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria,” he tweeted.

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end, and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“Violence, be it on the part of the Police or protesters, cannot be the solution. To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.