Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday, January 7, 2020.

About 12 Heads of States from Africa and beyond are expected to grace tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony in Parliament.

Earlier today, though, President Weah touched down in the country and was received by a government delegation at the Kotoka International Airport.

Liberia's President, George Weah

The Liberian President was welcomed by a delegation led by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo at the airport.

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, outgoing US President Donald Trump has also announced a Presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

A statement on the White House’s website said President Trump has tasked Dr. J. Peter Pham, Ambassador of the US’ Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, to attend Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony.

“President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the second Inauguration of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Accra, Ghana,” the statement said.

“The Honorable Dr. J. Peter Pham, Ambassador, United States Special Envoy for the Sahel Region of Africa, will lead the delegation.”

It added that the US’ Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, will also be in attendance.