Biden saw off competition from Republican rival and incumbent President, Donald Trump, to become the 46th President of America.

The 77-year-old was declared winner after he garnered votes crossed the required 270 electoral votes mark following a dramatic win in Pennsylvania.

Similarly, President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

undefined Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

Akufo-Addo joined other global leaders in congratulating Biden on his election and the US President-elect has now reciprocated.

In a letter addressed to the Ghana President, Biden congratulated Akufo-Addo on his re-election and said he looks forward to working with him.

Joe Biden's letter to Akufo-Addo

Read Biden’s letter to Akufo-Addo below:

Dear President Akufo-Addo, thank you for your kind words and well wishes.

I’m sorry that we’ve not yet had the opportunity to connect by phone.

It is my great honour to have been elected the next President of the United States, and I understand just how much work lies ahead of us.

Vice President-elect Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges – from the coronavirus to climate change – that transcend borders and require international cooperation.

We look forward to working with you and your government in addressing the common problems facing our countries and peoples.

Thank you again President Akufo-Addo.

I look forward to future dialogue.