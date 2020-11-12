The former Ghana President passed away in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Rawlings is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Jerry John Rawlings dies at age 73

In a statement shared on Twitter, President Weah consoled the family of the late Rawlings.

He described the former Ghana President as a great statesman, adding that Liberia and Africa will miss him.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to the government and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and the entire Africa for the death of a great statesman, Former President,” the Liberian President tweeted.

“Jerry John Rawlings. Ghana, Liberia and Africa will miss a great leader. Liberia remembers his immense contribution to the attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history.”