The unfortunate incident is said to have happened in the late hours of Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

According to a report by Myjoyonline, the inferno ravaged the Golden Angel Nursery School as well as other nearby shops.

READ ALSO: 16 fires recorded in Kumasi in the first two weeks of 2021

Although no casualties were recorded, the fire is also said to have destroyed properties worth thousands of cedis.

This comes after the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) expressed worry about the rampant fire outbreaks in the country in recent years.

In January, the GNFS disclosed that 16 fires were recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in the first two weeks of 2021.

This was after a fire outbreak destroyed the top floor of a two-storey building near Aboabo station in the Ashanti Regional capital.

Another two-storey building warehouse at Suame Magazine, zone 2 in the Suame Metropolis also caught fire a few days later.

Some weeks ago, there was another fire at Dagombaline, which led to the destruction of some shops at Aboabo.