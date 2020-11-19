This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwame Zu.

The NDC flagbearer is expected to meet with some traditional and religious leaders as well as party members and groups in the region.

Mahama abruptly called off his tour of the Ashanti region following the passing of Jerry John Rawlings last Thursday.

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

“I have announced the suspension of my tour of the Ashanti Region and all NDC campaigns across the country, following news of the passing of our Founder and former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he posted on Twitter last week.

The former President was in just the second day of his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region when he suspended it.

However, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC has announced that Mahama will continue with his campaign tour of the region from Friday.

“The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the NDC announces for the information of the rank and file of our great party and the people of Ashanti Region that the leader and flagbearer of the NDC, and Ghana’s next President, H.E John Dramani Mahama will from Friday, November 20, 2020, continue his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region for the 2020 elections,” said the statement.

“His Excellency John Mahama is expected to continue his interactions with traditional and religious leaders, chiefs and opinion leaders, professional groups, artisans, party members and sympathizers among other interest groups.”

It added: “All hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the campaign tour as we march to victory in December 2020.”

Mahama has been very busy of the last one week, as he joined many other NDC supporters to mourn the late Rawlings.

On Tuesday, the family of the late Rawlings called on Mahama and the leadership of the party in a closed-door meeting.

A day earlier, the NDC flagbearer and his wife, Lordina, had gone the book of condolence opened in honour of the late former President.