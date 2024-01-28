ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdraw from ECOWAS

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a surprising turn of events, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have announced their decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sending shockwaves across the region.

ECOWAS
ECOWAS

The leaders of the three Sahel nations said it was a "sovereign decision" to leave the Economic Community of West African States "without delay."

Recommended articles

The move, which comes amid geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, raises questions about the future of regional cooperation and stability in West Africa.

All three countries are currently led by militaries that seized power from civilian leaders.

After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” Colonel Amadou Abdramane, Niger junta spokesman, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three countries were suspended from ECOWAS following the coups, and relations between them and the regional bloc have deteriorated for months.

"The organization notably failed to assist these states in their existential fight against terrorism and insecurity," Abdramane added.

Last year, they withdrew from an international force known as the G5 that was set up to fight Islamists in the Sahel region, forming their own so-called Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

At a summit in Nigeria's capital Abuja in December, West African leaders demanded a "short" period of transition toward civilian rule in coup-hit Niger before they would ease economic sanctions on the country.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed in July 2023, and the junta said it would take three years to return to civilian rule.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mali's case, civilian rule was last in place before the first of two coups, in August 2020.

Burkina Faso's elected government was ousted in 2022. The country has not been put under sanctions and its current ruler, Captain Ibrahim Traore has allowed elections to take place this summer.

But he has said the fight against the insurgents remains the top priority.

Source: Dw.com

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Primaries: Results so far

Ghana procures modern train from Poland

Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

ACP Dr Agordzor

Coup plot: High Court finds ACP Agordzo not guilty, acquits him and 2 others

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report