Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy


Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

Narrating the incident, DSP Amegah said Amovi could be in his early 30s, and with the intent to commit suicide on August 7, 2018, he hid himself at the Ako-Adjei interchange awaiting the president's convoy.

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

A young man, Seth Amovi, has been arraigned before an Accra High Court for attempting to commit suicide in form of the Presidential convoy.

Amovi is said to be unemployed and a resident of Nungua, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region.

Narrating the incident, DSP Amegah said Amovi could be in his early 30s, and with the intent to commit suicide on August 7, 2018, he hid himself at the Ako-Adjei interchange awaiting the president’s convoy.

He added that the suspect was arrested by police officers stationed at the presidency who were with the president at the time; he was taken to the police station.

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy play

Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy

 

 

DSP Amega told the court that the police had suspicion that Amovi may not be mentally fit considering the turn of events.

He therefore prayed the court not to take the plea of the suspect. He further prayed the court to make an order for the accused person to be taken to the hospital for psychiatric check.

He told the court that the suspect would be brought back to the court after the result of the examination had been released.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

