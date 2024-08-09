Manasseh recalls family asking him to quit journalism: ‘I’m too young to be a widow’

The intensity of the threats escalated to a point where Awuni’s wife tearfully pleaded with him to reconsider his career. “There was a day my wife was weeping and saying, ‘I am too young to be a widow.’ No matter how strong you are, it will hit you,” he recalled. “That was in the morning, and she was crying.”

Awuni admitted that these threats often led him to question whether continuing in his line of work was worth the risk. “There have been occasions when I even ask myself, ‘Is it worth it?’” he said. “But sometimes you see certain things, and you get so angry and outraged about it.”

Pulse Ghana

Despite the danger, Awuni remains steadfast in his commitment to investigative journalism, driven by a sense of responsibility. “I also have this feeling that if we all say we are afraid, we are not going to do anything about our predicaments. When the reality hits all of us, we will be endangered,” he concluded.