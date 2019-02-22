The directive, which will take effect from Monday, 8 April 2019 to Monday, 29 April 2019, is to pave way for the leader of the Ashanti's Kingdom's 20th anniversary.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene and has been the traditional ruler of the Asanteman since 26 April 1999.

By name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the founder of the Empire of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He was born on 6 May 1950 and named Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, the youngest of the five children of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, Asantehemaa (Queen-mother of the Ashanti).

His father Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa was from Kantinkyere in Ashanti and was also the Brehyia Duke of Asante.

Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa died on 1 January 2002, in Kumasi.

Emperor Asantehene Osei Tutu II's name at birth, Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, is the name of the Asante emperor's paternal grandfather.