Station Officer Michael Walter Okai of the GNFS said activities such as cooking in the markets could spark a fire.

He warned that many markets in the country are currently sitting on time bombs due to a lack of planning.

Separate fires have hit some markets across the country in recent weeks, sparking worry among the public.

Last week, the famous Kantamanto market was razed by fire, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

The Kaneshie Central Market in Accra was also gutted by fire in the late hours of Saturday, December 19, 2020.

“Proper segregation of markets will help avoid fire outbreaks. Most of the markets in Ghana are not built; they are formed unlike the Kaneshie market which has been used as a model to other markets,” Mr. Walter Okai told Accra-based 3FM.

He warned that the Ghana National Fire Service will begin prosecuting anyone persons who fail to adhere to measures put in place to avoid such disasters.

“Market women and district assemblies should liaise with the Ghana national fire service to build an ultra-modern market. Until we begin to have modules of markets, built ones not formed ones, fires will be with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the recent spate of fires hitting markets.

According to the NPP, the NDC is inciting its supporters to start the fires as part of protests against the 2020 election results.

In a statement, the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said he has no doubt that the NDC is behind recent fires.

“The NPP has noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times,” a section of the statement said.

“The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks.”