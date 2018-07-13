Pulse.com.gh logo
Married man pours acid on lover


The 38-year-old petty trader said Kofi Gabriel attacked her after she found out he has been married to another woman for the past 3 years.

The Awutu Breku Police in the Central Region is hunting for a man believed to be in his late 30s who allegedly poured acid on his girlfriend.

Kofi Gabriel who is currently at large poured the acid on his girlfriend, Abena Yeboah, on Thursday.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, the 38-year-old petty trader said Kofi Gabriel attacked her after she found out he has been married to another woman for the past 3 years.

“I am a petty trader so on Thursday, I was on my way to the market when he ambushed me and dragged me to an uncompleted building and later poured acid on me. We have been together for three years so I called him my husband not knowing that he has been married and never told me.”

“When the Truth came out and I found out, I decided to leave him but Kofi Gabriel failed to accept my decision. He threatened to deal with me if I left him and I thought he was just kidding only for him to pour acid on me,” she narrated.

The man, after pouring the acid on his girlfriend, bolted but the police have intensified their search for him.

Meanwhile, Abena is currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

