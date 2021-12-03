Captain Smart was picked up by the Police on Thursday morning after calling for an “uprising” on his show.
‘We’ll empower our journalists to be fearless’ – Media General backs Captain Smart after arrest
Media General has criticised the Ghana Police Service for arresting the host of Onua TV’s Maakye programme, Captain Smart.
A statement from the Police said the presenter made “some unsavoury pronouncements that hinge on peace and security” of the country.
Despite securing the release of their employee later on Thursday, Media General criticised the Police for detaining Captain Smart.
The media house said the arrest was not an isolated case, describing it as an egregious example of intolerance.
The company said after careful review of Captain Smart’s statement, they did not think it posed any danger to the peace of the country, as suggested by the Police.
“We are increasingly concerned about the new trend of arrest of journalists and media practitioners,” the company said in response to the Police,” a section of the statement said.
“Today’s arrest and detention of Captain Smart is by no means an isolated incident, but just one more egregious example of the intolerance increasingly creeping into the Ghanaian society.”
Media General added that they will continue to empower their journalists to be “fearless, honest and forthright in their professional outlook always.”
