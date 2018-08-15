Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Men beaten by their wives should report to the police - Otiko


Domestic Violence Men beaten by their wives should report to the police - Otiko

She said men at a younger stage are taught not to express their emotions, to “suck it up” and “be a man’’ which has led to their silence when their wives beat them up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Otiko 4.jpg play

Otiko Afisa Djaba, the outgoing Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, has said that men suffering domestic violence must gather courage and report to the police.

She said men have to express their emotions more often especially in cases of abuse.

She said men at a younger stage are taught not to express their emotions, to “suck it up” and “be a man’’ which has led to their silence when their wives beat them up.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo moves Otiko Afisa Djaba to Italy as Ambassador

‘’We have received a lot of calls in recent times from men who are abused by women. In our culture, it’s not manly enough to say your wife has beaten you up. So what I know is that it is happening but they don’t complain because they don’t want them to be seen as weak’’, she said.

Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy play

Otiko Afisa Djaba now Ambassador to Italy

 

Otiko made these statements to the Appointments Committee of Parliament which is expected to be her last before she jets off to Italy to take her new role as Ghanaian Ambassador there.

According to her, the rate at which women beat their husbands is alarming as some male victims could call her as late as 1 am to report cases of abuse by their wives.

‘’We intend to do an assessment and survey because I get personal letters from these men. Some of them even call me at 1 am. There was an incident about a woman using a stool to hit a man’s head, I asked the social welfare worker to take up the issue and we are currently working on it", she added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Eid al-Adha: Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday Eid al-Adha Gov't declares Tuesday public holiday
Revenue: Taxing of churches is a good idea - Assemblies of God Revenue Taxing of churches is a good idea - Assemblies of God
Ranking: Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't Ranking Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Vigilante: Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys Vigilante Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys
Kandahar Boys Attack: GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike Kandahar Boys Attack GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike
Population Growth: Ghana’s population increases by 700,000 people each year Population Growth Ghana’s population increases by 700,000 people each year

Recommended Videos

Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE
Local News: Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year Local News Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year
Local News: Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt Local News Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt



Top Articles

1 Capital Bank Collapse Christians standing with Otabil are fools - Lawyerbullet
2 Breaking Otabil finally breaks silence on banking controversiesbullet
3 Apostle Eric Nyamekye Blame the church for Ghana’s corruption –...bullet
4 Video Anas escapes death in Malawi during latest undercover exposébullet
5 Financial Crisis Capital Bank collapse drives former manager...bullet
6 Bank Crisis Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of...bullet
7 Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of...bullet
8 Ghana Armed Forces Army officers angry over delay in promotionbullet
9 Reimbursement Woyome refunds GH¢4.6m out of GH¢51...bullet
10 Unfortunate Ghanaian Hajj pilgrim dies in Meccabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room...bullet

Local

Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms shortage of passport booklets
Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms shortage of passport booklets
File Photo
Mining Sector Govt to lift ban on small-scale mining; roadmap to be announced
Kumasi City Mall Launches Shopper Loyalty Reward Promo
Shopping Kumasi City Mall launches shopper loyalty reward promo
Reimbursement Woyome will still cough GH¢51 judgment debt - Attorney General