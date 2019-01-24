The order comes after eleven (11) people died at the company's premises at Gbane, in the Upper East Region on Wednesday.

However, Maxwell Wooma, a spokesperson for Shaanxi Mining Company, the site of the explosion, has denied responsibility.

“I received a call around 1:00 a.m. that some people had been brought to the regional hospital and others the Afrikids Medical Centre by one gentleman called Kofi Macho and another Bantama Kwesi. They say they inhaled gases when they were doing their operations. So, I asked whether these were our staff and they indicated ‘no’."

