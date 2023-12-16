Minister announces potential return of road tolls in 2024

The revelation has triggered extensive debates and discussions among lawmakers, policymakers, and the general public. This strategic move is a direct response to the escalating challenges associated with road maintenance, infrastructure development, and environmental concerns.

The government in 2021 discontinued road toll collections following the introduction of the e-levy, which has fallen short of its anticipated success.

During the parliamentary session, Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agbodza welcomed the reintroduction of tolls and endorsed the minister's call for a national dialogue on road financing.

“I think the minister has done the right thing. I will maintain that the suspension was in haste. By the time we suspended it, we were getting 78 million. Mr. Speaker 78 million can pay SMCs, small and medium contractors who were weeding the roadside because today we can’t pay them. So I welcome the bold decision by the minister to reintroduce the debate on road tolls as well.

“The minister is proposing for a national dialogue on road financing. Mr. Speaker, I think that is the appropriate thing to do. Let us all have a conversation on how we fund our roads. We can never have enough loans from the World Bank or free money from anywhere, so let’s have a debate on how we fund our roads internally,”