In his brief admonition to the National Population Council Board after administering the Oath of Secrecy and the Oath of Office to them at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said, "As has been outlined in the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies, which is government's development programme for the country, the government has revised a number of policies with regard to our population and the reproductive health of the Ghanaian people.

"Amongst others, the Council is currently tasked to help ensure that the reduction of the growth rate targets from 2.2 per cent to 1.5 per cent is met". The National Population Council, the president noted, "is also tasked, together with the relevant agencies of the state, to bring down rates of teenage pregnancies so we can, together, realise the demographic dividend".

President Akufo-Addo observed that: "These are onerous responsibilities and ambitious targets" that the board ought to ensure that the state achieves.

"So, you know as members of the Population Council that you have your work cut out for you, especially in a country where the overwhelming majority of people are young people. You have big responsibilities on your shoulders", the president indicated.

The president assured the Council of his government's support every step of the way to make their work successful.

"I want to assure you of the government's support in this important task. It is a challenging one ahead of you and it is my expectation and hope that you will be up to it", the president said.

Chairperson of the Board

Chairperson of the NPC Board, Dr Gladys Norley Ashitey, in her response to the president's charge, said, "As the highest statutory body seized with the power to advise government on population and other related issues, we will work to promote the vision of the National Population Council guided by available evidence to contribute to the advancement of your vision for this country".

"Thank you, Mr President, for this wonderful opportunity to serve God and country", Dr Gladys Norley Ashitey added.

The composition of the Board

The National Population Council board is chaired by Dr Gladys Norley Ashitey. The members include Mr Kobina Esia-Donkoh, Executive Director of the NPC, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah, Madam Faustina Acheampong, Mr Davis Korboe, Madam Mary Mpereh, Madam Gladys Ghartey, and Mr Nicholas Gyabaah.

The remaining members are Mr Daniel Kofi Britwum, Madam Philomena Aba Sampson, Mr David Yenukwa Kombat, Dr Mary Amoakoh - Coleman, Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Madam Josephine Dokua Ami-Narh and Madam Yaa Peprah Amekudzi. The President's nominees on the board include Madam Priscilla Anima Siaw, Madam Vicky Tsotsoo Okine, Madam Francesca Pobee-Hayford, Mr Benjamin Amponsah, Prof Kofi Awusabo-Asare, Dr Kodjo EsseimMensah - Abrampa and Mr Eugene Kofuor Maafo Darteh.

The National Population Council

The National Population Council (NPC) was established by the National Population Council Act, 1994 (Act 485), to advise the government on all population matters. The NPC is the highest statutory body set up to advise Government on the population and related issues. The NPC is a parastatal body located in the office of the President.

NPC has a strong advocacy role to promote the goals and objectives of the National Population Policy, the Growth and Poverty Reduction Strategy (GPRS II) and the ICPD Programme of Action. The NPC raises awareness of population and development issues including reproductive health to mobilise support and resources for the implementation of programmes.