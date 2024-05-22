National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ntim appointed Board Chair of NPA

In a post on his Facebook wall, the Energy Minister expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Ntim to lead the board.

“[The] National Chairman of my beloved New Patriotic Party, Mr Ntim is not new to leadership and therefore, I have no doubt that, he has what it takes to steer the NPA to achieve its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians,” he wrote.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh further “charged the new chairman of the downstream regulator to focus on key priorities; strengthening regulatory frameworks, enhancing operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the NPA operates with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ntim takes over the position from Joe Addo-Yobo, who has served as NPA board chairman since 2017.

ece-auto-gen

In other related news, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned a hostel for head potters, popularly known as kayayei in Accra.

The facility not only provides housing but also offers vocational training, fulfilling a government promise to address the pressing needs of the kayayei and enhance their socio-economic status.

“It was a great pleasure this afternoon in Accra, as I commissioned a multi-purpose hostel facility for head porters (Kayayei), as well as a training programme, the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, for them," Dr. Bawumia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commissioning of the ultra-modern residential facility and training centre is in fulfilment of a promise I made to the head porters on behalf of the government when I visited their hub in Agbogbloshie, Accra, to greet them.

“With the government adding a training programme to the residential facility, we have moved beyond addressing their pressing needs to offering them transitional job pathways to enhance their socio-economic status,” the Vice President added.