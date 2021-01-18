The ruling party, in collaboration with the independent MP from Fomena were declared in Parliament by the Speaker last Friday.

Based on this, the legal team of the opposition NDC in the region will petition the Supreme Court to rule on the pronouncement.

Leading member of the legal team, Lawyer Evans Amankwaa is of the view that the Speaker of Parliament erred in such declaration.

Speaking on Akoma Fm’s Wonsom on January 16, Lawyer Amankwaa told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the NDC will head to the Supreme Court for further and better interpretation to clear all doubts”.

He maintained that according to the 1992 Constitution, “declaring a majority in this hung parliament is a mistake”.

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

The ruling settles the contentious issue of which party constitutes majority between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The House will accord him the space to do as he stated,” Mr. Bagbin stated after referencing the Fomena MP’s declaration.

NPP MPs, mostly clad in white, burst into jubilation following the Speaker’s ruling on the matter.

The Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah wrote to the Speaker on Wednesday to officially declare his intention to do business with the NPP.