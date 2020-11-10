Joshua Akamba said the next NDC administration will focus on CVs and not certificates as requirements for jobs.

He made this known during a mini-rally in Bawku in the Upper East region ahead of the December elections.

Mr. Akamba explained that focusing solely on academic qualifications has in the past disadvantaged many teeming youths who are working hard for the NDC.

“I know many of the youth here are suffering and working for the NDC. Take and mark my words; there is no way we are going to ask for your certificates,” he stated, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Nobody will ask the youth to bring their certificates before they are given jobs. It is your CV we will ask because everybody in Ghana has a CV so have in mind that when the NDC comes to power, nobody will ask you for your certificates.”

The opposition NDC has made job creation one of its biggest campaign messages ahead of the December polls.

The party’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to create one million jobs in his first term if elected President.

According to him, the next NDC government will run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme to benefit the youth.

This programme, Mahama said, will help to create 250,000 jobs in each year of his first term in office.

“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year,” he said some months ago.

“A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living.”

Mahama has also pledged to introduce free Technical and Vocational Training to create jobs and reduce unemployment.

The former President also intends to legalise the use of motorbikes and tricycles (okada) for commercial purposes, insisting the business has created more jobs than the Akufo-Addo government’s NABCO initiative.