The exercise in the Accra West zone ended on Saturday May 25, however, many people in the zone who were unable to register have called for extension.

In a statement, the Authority said extending the exercise as widely demanded will “adversely affect the published national roll-out strategy”.

The statement, signed by NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, ACI Francis Palmdeti, said all residents who could not register “will be able to do so at district and regional offices to be set up by NIA after the mass registration exercise”.

Those who have not been able to get their Ghana Cards have also been told to await text messages, phone calls as well as radio and television announcements on designated venues to collect their cards, the statement added.

Already, 13 collection points have been set up at various points in the 12 districts and municipalities.