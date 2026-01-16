Energy Minister petitions IGP over assault on ministry staff by alleged Police officers
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Hon. Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to demand a full and impartial investigation into the violent attack on staff of the Ministry, which occurred while they were commuting to work on one of the Ministry’s official buses.
In a social media statement on Friday, 16 January 2026, the Ministry’s Head of Communication, Richmond Rockson, highlighted the need for accountability and protection for public servants.
The statement read:
Let it be clearly placed on record that the individuals who perpetrated this despicable and unacceptable act are personnel of the Ghana Police Service, and not officers of National Security, as has been speculated.
It added:
No citizen of this country should ever be subjected to such treatment, particularly at the hands of law enforcement officers who are mandated to protect lives and uphold the rule of law. The alleged justification for this assault, that staff of the Ministry ‘insulted’ the officers for reckless driving, is wholly indefensible and cannot, under any circumstances, warrant violence or abuse of power.
The Minister has called on the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly to ensure justice for the victims, hold the perpetrators accountable, and restore public confidence in the professionalism and discipline of the Service.
The incident reportedly occurred at Kasoa Amanfrom on the morning of Thursday, 15 January 2026. Video footage shared by 1957News shows staff of the Energy Ministry, travelling from Kasoa to the office on an official bus, encountering a pickup truck parked in the middle of the road, obstructing the bus’s exit onto the main road.
The report indicates that three staff members, including the bus driver, were assaulted, and one staff member was forcibly dragged off the bus. The whereabouts of the abducted staff member remain unknown.
The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has urged the Ghana Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition Hon. Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to demand a full and impartial investigation into the brutal attack on staff of the Ministry, which occurred while they were commuting to work… https://t.co/JQ1jcjHCNU— Richmond Rockson, Esq. (@MrRockson) January 16, 2026
