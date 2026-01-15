Advertisement

Airbus confirms deal with Ghana for 4 defence and transport helicopters

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 16:36 - 15 January 2026
H175M Helicopter
Ghana’s Ministry of Defence signs a major deal with Airbus Helicopters for four aircraft, including H175M, ACH175 and ACH160 models, to boost security, emergency response and transport operations across the country.
Airbus Helicopters has secured a significant defence and aviation contract in Ghana following an agreement with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of four helicopters, marking the company’s formal return to the country after several years.

Under the deal announced on Wednesday, 15 January 2026, Ghana will acquire two H175M helicopters, alongside one ACH175 and one ACH160. The aircraft are expected to strengthen the country’s air capabilities across defence, security and civilian transport operations.

According to Airbus Helicopters, the two H175M helicopters will be deployed as multi-mission platforms to support a range of critical operations, including troop and personnel transport, search and rescue, emergency medical services and disaster relief. The remaining two aircraft, the ACH175 and ACH160, will be operated primarily for transport purposes.

Commenting on the agreement, Arnaud Montalvo, Head of Africa and Middle East Region for Airbus Helicopters, described the contract as a strategic milestone for both parties.

“The commitment from Ghana marks the return of Airbus Helicopters to the country with a defined focus on customer support and partnership,” he said. “We are particularly excited that the H175M will be operated in Ghana, demonstrating the aircraft's versatility across defence and security missions. This key deal also makes Ghana a leading customer in West Africa for our premium corporate helicopters, the ACH160 and ACH175.”

The H175 helicopter, which has been in service since 2014, belongs to the super-medium class and is designed to balance long-range capability with strong payload performance. Airbus says the aircraft offers smooth flight characteristics, making it suitable for a wide spectrum of missions, including disaster response, public services, offshore and onshore operations, as well as military and business aviation roles.

The ACH160, meanwhile, represents Airbus’ latest advancement in helicopter technology. It is described as the most technologically advanced helicopter in the world, incorporating 68 patented Airbus innovations. The aircraft also offers enhanced passenger comfort, providing 20% more cabin space per passenger compared to earlier generation medium twin helicopters, as well as significantly larger windows that create the brightest cabin in its class.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Ghana’s operational readiness in emergency response and security while also positioning the country as a key Airbus customer in the West African sub-region.

