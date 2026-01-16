Advertisement

Mahama’s Economic Advisory Group to serve without salaries – Kwakye Ofosu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:21 - 16 January 2026
President Mahama’s Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy (PAGE), including Ghana’s leading economists and business leaders, will serve without salaries, providing strategic guidance on macroeconomic policy, fiscal consolidation, and economic growth.
Advertisement

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State responsible for Government Communications, has confirmed that members of President John Dramani Mahama’s newly formed Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy (PAGE) will not receive salaries for their service.

Advertisement

Speaking on Joy FM on Friday, 16 January 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the advisory group is made up of highly experienced professionals who are not government employees and therefore are not entitled to official remuneration.

He stated:

As we speak, I am not certain about any remuneration. They are not permanent employees. Many of these people are already engaged in other activities. Some people are lecturing at universities and are already on the public payroll, so I am not aware of any additional remuneration for them.
Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Advertisement

ALSO READ: US Marshals detain Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu over Ghana extradition request

He added that the group will independently determine its structure and the frequency of meetings.

“What is certain is that they will keep a close eye on the economy and ensure that the policies being implemented benefit the generality of our people,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

The minister emphasised that the advisory group’s purpose is service to the nation rather than personal financial gain.

He noted:

Advertisement

They are not in here to make a quick buck. They have been called upon to put their expertise at the disposal of the nation because we require a firm hand in the way our economy is managed.
President John Mahama
President John Mahama

ALSO READ: Airbus confirms deal with Ghana for 4 defence and transport helicopters

According to the Presidency, PAGE will provide strategic advice on key areas including macroeconomic management, fiscal consolidation, debt sustainability, and coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

Its mandate also extends to guiding structural transformation, industrial development, competitiveness, export-led growth, sectoral development, private sector expansion, investment mobilisation, and sustainable job creation.

Advertisement

The group includes notable Ghanaian figures:

  • Economist and private sector leader Kwame Pianim

  • Former Bank of Ghana Governor and Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor

  • Industrialist Sir Samuel Esson Jonah

  • Private sector leader Ishmael Yamson

  • Former World Bank infrastructure specialist and agribusiness investor Ato Brown

  • Former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Henry A. Kofi Wampah

  • Economist and business leader Togbe Afede XIV

  • CEO of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah

  • University of Ghana professors Priscilla Twumasi Baffour and Patience Aseweh Abor

ALSO READ: Top 10 Safest Countries in Africa for Travellers: 2026 Rankings

Government officials say the diverse composition of PAGE reflects an effort to harness broad-based expertise to strengthen economic policymaking under the Mahama administration.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
News
16.01.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (12 to 16 January)
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
News
16.01.2026
Top 10 African Countries with the Best Environments for Businesses: Latest World Bank Rankings
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Lifestyle
16.01.2026
5 Safety Tips When Fighting for a Trotro
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
Entertainment
16.01.2026
Black Sherif wins legal dispute with former management
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta
Entertainment
16.01.2026
'Stonebwoy and I have no issues; he inherited the conflict that Samini had with me' – Shatta