Mahama’s Economic Advisory Group to serve without salaries – Kwakye Ofosu

President Mahama’s Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy (PAGE), including Ghana’s leading economists and business leaders, will serve without salaries, providing strategic guidance on macroeconomic policy, fiscal consolidation, and economic growth.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State responsible for Government Communications, has confirmed that members of President John Dramani Mahama’s newly formed Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy (PAGE) will not receive salaries for their service.

Speaking on Joy FM on Friday, 16 January 2026, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the advisory group is made up of highly experienced professionals who are not government employees and therefore are not entitled to official remuneration.

He stated:

As we speak, I am not certain about any remuneration. They are not permanent employees. Many of these people are already engaged in other activities. Some people are lecturing at universities and are already on the public payroll, so I am not aware of any additional remuneration for them.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

He added that the group will independently determine its structure and the frequency of meetings.

“What is certain is that they will keep a close eye on the economy and ensure that the policies being implemented benefit the generality of our people,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

The minister emphasised that the advisory group’s purpose is service to the nation rather than personal financial gain.

He noted:

They are not in here to make a quick buck. They have been called upon to put their expertise at the disposal of the nation because we require a firm hand in the way our economy is managed.

President John Mahama

According to the Presidency, PAGE will provide strategic advice on key areas including macroeconomic management, fiscal consolidation, debt sustainability, and coordination between fiscal and monetary policy.

Its mandate also extends to guiding structural transformation, industrial development, competitiveness, export-led growth, sectoral development, private sector expansion, investment mobilisation, and sustainable job creation.

The group includes notable Ghanaian figures: Economist and private sector leader Kwame Pianim

Former Bank of Ghana Governor and Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Industrialist Sir Samuel Esson Jonah

Private sector leader Ishmael Yamson

Former World Bank infrastructure specialist and agribusiness investor Ato Brown

Former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Henry A. Kofi Wampah

Economist and business leader Togbe Afede XIV

CEO of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah

University of Ghana professors Priscilla Twumasi Baffour and Patience Aseweh Abor