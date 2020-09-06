The police effected the arrest on Saturday 5th September 2020 at 11:00am after they got a tip-off .

The police conducted a search at the residence of the suspect and discovered 3 pistols, 4 mobile phones, 1 black HP laptop, 1 AK47 assault rifle bat and 1 G3 empty magazine.

Other items recovered include 6 registered vehicle number plates, 1 plier, 98 auto 45 live ammunitions, 165 auto 389 live ammunitions, 4 pistol empty cartridges and 1 white Toyota Highlander with registration number GW 3241-20.

Alhassan Imrani is said to have been involved in several cases of robbery reported at the Tamale CID.

“Enquiry was extended to a spraying shop and one ash colour Toyota Highlander recovered,” a police statement said.