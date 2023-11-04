ADVERTISEMENT
NPP Decides: Showdown means "You will see who will win" Ken Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Assin Central Member of Parliament and presidential candidate aspirant, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has explained the catchphrase "Showdown."

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong

He elaborated on its meaning during his arrival at the Pentecost center in Assin Fosu to cast his ballot for the party's leadership elections.

Speaking to the press, he emphasized that the election to choose a suitable candidate to lead the party is a highly competitive and heated contest, he clarified that when he says "showdown," it means, "Agoro ni fom," which can be roughly translated as "You will see who will win." In essence, it signifies that the competition will be intense.

It's worth noting that Kennedy Agyapong had previously used this catchphrase during the NPP delegates conference, which resulted in various discussions.

Today, on November 4, the NPP is conducting the elections to select a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections. A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to participate in the election, and voting centers have been set up in all 275 constituencies across the country.

The candidates in today's contest include Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Also, all four aspirants signed an undertaking on Thursday, October 2, pledging not to leave the party if they do not emerge as the chosen candidate.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

