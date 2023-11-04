NPP Decides: Showdown means "You will see who will win" Ken Agyapong

Speaking to the press, he emphasized that the election to choose a suitable candidate to lead the party is a highly competitive and heated contest, he clarified that when he says "showdown," it means, "Agoro ni fom," which can be roughly translated as "You will see who will win." In essence, it signifies that the competition will be intense.

It's worth noting that Kennedy Agyapong had previously used this catchphrase during the NPP delegates conference, which resulted in various discussions.

Today, on November 4, the NPP is conducting the elections to select a candidate to represent the party in the upcoming 2024 general elections. A total of 203,439 delegates are expected to participate in the election, and voting centers have been set up in all 275 constituencies across the country.

The candidates in today's contest include Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.