NSS to deploy personnel to US,UK and others for service in new policy framework

"Every single programme and project undertaken by NSS must align with national priorities. For instance, personnel will be deployed and redeployed in areas agreed upon annually by the government and the NSS," Essah stated.

This approach ensures that the NSS’s efforts are directed towards sectors that are critical to the nation's development agenda.

A key element of this new policy is the globalisation of deployment, which Essah believes will serve as a major motivator for service personnel. The international deployment will include partnerships with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria, facilitating personnel exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"The NSS cannot limit itself to Ghana alone. We have stayed local for too long. National service is a global concept. We are looking to integrate our processes with those of other countries, allowing for personnel exchanges. The host country will provide the same benefits and allowances to our personnel as they do to their own."

"When we talk of national service, it's not only applicable in Ghana. Other continents also do it. US, they have, Nigeria, and the UK, all have it. So we are looking at integrating our processes, our arrangements with some of the national service arrangements in other countries so that we could deploy some of our personnel to those countries we have entered into partnership with them."

This international dimension is designed to provide Ghanaian service personnel with exposure to different working environments and cultures, enhancing their skills and broadening their perspectives. It is expected that such exchanges will not only benefit the individuals involved but also foster stronger international relations and cooperation.

Furthermore, the new policy will streamline NSS operations to align more closely with public sector standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Every NSS operation will be streamlined to match public sector processes. Staff grades and promotions will align with public service standards. The data collection and registration processes will also be enhanced, giving personnel a head start," Essah added.

The NSS bill, introduced in Parliament by Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum under a certificate of urgency, has been passed and is now awaiting presidential assent.