He said the recent challenges in the country indicates that Mr. Ofori-Atta has badly managed the economy.
Ofori-Atta has been a poor Finance Minister - Kwame Pianim
Staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim has criticized the handling of the Ghanaian economy by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.
In an interview on TV3, the excessive borrowing of the current government is leading to high public sector debts.
“No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over borrowing , we are not getting value for money”, he said.
He added “Ofori Atta needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is minister of finance. Finance means growing the economy. One of the things that this government said was that they are going to move away from the Guggisberg economy.
“Guggisberg developed and expended the cocoa industry so there was a steam of income , he built the ports , he built the schools . By the time Guggisberg left we had reserves , we were not in debt . So the economy that Ken Ofori Atta is trying to build is an economy that thrives on expenditure and debt.”
Mr Painim further revealed that Ofori-Atta does not pick his calls.
“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls,” he remonstrated. “The Deputy [Finance Minister] took. I reached out. I talked to the president.”
Mr. Pianim also lashed out at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being exposed.
