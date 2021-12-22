RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ofori-Atta has been a poor Finance Minister - Kwame Pianim

Authors:

Evans Annang

Staunch member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim has criticized the handling of the Ghanaian economy by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the recent challenges in the country indicates that Mr. Ofori-Atta has badly managed the economy.

Recommended articles

In an interview on TV3, the excessive borrowing of the current government is leading to high public sector debts.

“No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over borrowing , we are not getting value for money”, he said.

He added “Ofori Atta needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is minister of finance. Finance means growing the economy. One of the things that this government said was that they are going to move away from the Guggisberg economy.

Kwame Pianim, Board Chairman, eTranzact
Kwame Pianim, Board Chairman, eTranzact Pulse Ghana

“Guggisberg developed and expended the cocoa industry so there was a steam of income , he built the ports , he built the schools . By the time Guggisberg left we had reserves , we were not in debt . So the economy that Ken Ofori Atta is trying to build is an economy that thrives on expenditure and debt.”

Mr Painim further revealed that Ofori-Atta does not pick his calls.

“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls,” he remonstrated. “The Deputy [Finance Minister] took. I reached out. I talked to the president.”

Mr. Pianim also lashed out at the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for being exposed.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

5 alleged assassins shot dead as police rescue Gomoa Fetteh's chief

Ghana police armed to the teeth at the Accra Circuit Court.

GES sacks Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct

Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo breaks silence over his dismissal by GES

Teacher Kwadwo