Oil spillage causes accident on Tema Motorway

About 9am, firefighters were called to clean up the spill, following reports the road was slippery and dangerous to drive on.

The spillage occurred between Coca Cola and KICC on the motorway.

Four persons sustained injuries when the vehicles they were travelling on got involved in an accident and were rushed to the Tema General Hospital.

The Second-in-Command of the Tema office of the Ghana National Fire Service, Divisional Officer 1, (DO1) Timothy Osafo Afum said the accident occurred after a Toyota Corolla with registration number GE 1640-15 skidded off the road and spilled its fuel content on portions of the road.

According to him, the road became slippery which resulted in a second accident involving a Nissan Navarra Pick-up with registration number GN 9099-16 which also skidded off the road injuring the driver on board.