The Ofori Panyin said morgues in the municipality are choked due to the reluctance of individuals to give their family members private burials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Okyenhene said the situation is now posing health threats among the public hospitals.

“Families must appreciate that compliance with this order is in their own interest as reports indicate the state of the corpses is deteriorating.

“This will also avoid the unhealthy situation where corpses that are not retrieved before the stated period are buried in mass graves,” a statement signed by his State secretary, Ofori Atta read.

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

Since the directive by President Akufo-Addo for a ban on public gathering and strict adherence to social distancing, many Ghanaians have postponed the burial of dead relative although a private funeral with an attendance of 25 persons is permitted.

The Okyenhene said these private burials that will be held will be done with supervision from the hospitals, health authorities, MMDCEs and the security services so as to ensure that all directives by President Akufo-Addo are followed.