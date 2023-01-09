One person shot dead at Bomaa over chieftaincy dispute

The leader of the Patriotic Youth of Bomaa, Isaac Adjei Boateng said there was a huge security presence in the area, so they thought everything was fine until they learned of the shooting.

“The security presence in the area was huge, and so we thought that everything was under control and so it came as a surprise to hear of the killings.

“It is very unfortunate that we are experiencing this at this hour of the day. Last night, we had an unfortunate incident of a youth that was gunned down as a result of what is going on. And the crux of what is going on is the allegation that the Dormaaahene is trying to enstool a chief in Bomaa and this is what has led to all these.”

Adding that the youth in the community should exercise decorum.

“We appeal to the youth to allow peace to prevail because there are laws in Ghana, and we don’t want anyone to take the law into their own hands and do what they don’t have to do.”