This, according to him will help the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic because the herbalists can find a cure.

Odike who in recent time has claimed government has taken series of his suggestion in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, his latest suggest will go a long way to lift the image of the country if it is also adhered to.

He also thinks it is an opportunity for the country to expand its industrialization capacity by investing in the herbalists who can easily find a cure to the virus killing thousands around the world.

Akwasi Addai Odike

“The whole world is now looking for medics to make research to find a solution to the pandemic. Government must invest into Mampong-Akwapem Center for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine (CPMR)”, he said.

“They should join forces with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research so that country will prepare to get the vaccine for COVID-19. We can also take it internationally and stop the begging and being overly dependent on the whites to get us the vaccine. Let us work on our herbal medicine”. he suggested.