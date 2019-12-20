The Organisation said the Ghanaians are part of a larger migrant population of 636,426 who want to enter Europe.

A statement by the Catholic Relief Services to commemorate the International Day for. Migrants, quoted the IOM as saying that almost 3,400 migrants and refugees died in 2018 globally.

The CRS said it "is working to ensure safe migration for a dignified life in West Africa", as part of its Protection and an Integration of Migrants in Africa (APIMA).

"And will continue to target the youth including both returned migrants and potential migrants by promoting economic opportunities through providing Life and Employability Skills Training, increasing awareness on safe practices, engaging front-line government agencies in recognizing abuse and exploitation,” the statement said, as quoted by GNA.

“And in collaboration with church partners, adopt a holistic, cross-border protection-based approach targeting youth and community members with an intentional messaging in an effort to shift the perceptions around Migration in Nkoranza and Techiman Municipals before departure and upon return."

This comes after IOM said 62,422 Ghanaians were identified in different cities and detention centres in Libya last year.