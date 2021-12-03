Overall Best Farmer for Accra Metropolitan Assembly gets bicycle and sprayer

The best farmer who runs a poultry farm went to the ceremony which was held at the St. Theresa's School, with his wife and kids to receive the award.
The overall best farmer for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has been honoured with a bicycle, sprayer, and assorted items.
Today is Farmers Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and rewarding farmers and fisherfolk in Ghana.
The first Friday of December every year is a public holiday to honour the hard-working farmers and fishermen.
The day is set aside to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of the country.
