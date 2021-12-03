RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Overall Best Farmer for Accra Metropolitan Assembly gets bicycle and sprayer

Kojo Emmanuel

The overall best farmer for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has been honoured with a bicycle, sprayer, and assorted items.

Overall Best Farmer for Accra Metropolitan Asembly gets bicycle

The best farmer who runs a poultry farm went to the ceremony which was held at the St. Theresa's School, with his wife and kids to receive the award.

Today is Farmers Day, a day dedicated to celebrating and rewarding farmers and fisherfolk in Ghana.

The first Friday of December every year is a public holiday to honour the hard-working farmers and fishermen.

The day is set aside to pay respect to the importance of the farming and fishing industry in the socio-economic growth of the country.

